The Latest: Lil Wayne didn't perform due to police search

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Rapper Kodak Black Arrested (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Rap star Lil Wayne says he did not perform as scheduled at a Miami-area hip-hop festival because he was searched by law enforcement officers.

The rapper said on social media Saturday that he would not perform at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens because police "made it mandatory" that he was searched before the show.

It wasn't clear Sunday which police agency or security company was involved.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was a headliner at the show. In his Twitter post, he said he couldn't go on.

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," he said in the post.

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on weapons charges before the show.

_____

12 p.m.

Officials say Florida rapper Kodak Black was arrested on federal and state weapons charges just before he was to perform at a hip-hop festival.

The U.S. Marshals office says in a news release that the 21-year-old Black was taken into custody Saturday at the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The statement didn't elaborate.

Authorities say Black will make an initial appearance in Miami federal court Monday. Court records don't list a lawyer for him. His real name is Bill Kapri.

The rapper has been arrested numerous times previously, including last month on drug and weapons charges as he crossed from Canada into the U.S.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Miami-Dade County police were also involved in the most recent arrest.