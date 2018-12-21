The Latest: Fiance of missing Colorado woman in court

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a Colorado man in the disappearance of his fiance on Thanksgiving (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A Colorado man suspected of killing his fiance has made his first court appearance.

Patrick Frazee appeared by teleconference at a Teller County District Court hearing.

Frazee was arrested earlier Friday in the disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. Authorities say the 32-year-old Frazee faces charges of first-degree murder and solicitation of murder.

Berreth was last seen in the Colorado town of Woodland Park on Thanksgiving Day.

KOAA-TV reports a public defender was appointed for Frazee.

A judge set Frazee's next court appearance for Dec. 31. He's being held without bond.

___

10:40 a.m.

Officials say the daughter of woman her fiance is suspected of killing will live with the woman's family.

Woodland Park police Chief Miles de Young said the family of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth does not want to comment.

He told reporters Friday that Berreth's cellphone was found in Idaho and that investigators are working to recover it.

The fiance, Patrick Frazee, was charged with the murder of Berreth and solicitation to commit murder.

The two lived separately and De Young says authorities have evidence suggesting the killing happened at Berreth's home in Woodland Park, in central Colorado.

Frazee was arrested at his residence in the community of Florissant, about 20 minutes from Woodland Park.

De Young says about 30 FBI agents in several states are participating in the investigation.

___

10:20 a.m.

Officials say that a missing Colorado woman was probably killed at her home but have declined to speculate on where her body might be.

Woodland Park police Chief Miles de Young told reporters Friday that investigators believe 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was killed at her home.

Her fiance Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

He was charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

De Young declined comment on what led to the solicitation to commit murder charge.

___

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have charged the fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch says could provide no information about anybody else under investigation or whether the body of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth had been found.

Police arrested Patrick Frazee Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

Berreth was last seen in a grocery store near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

___

8:40 a.m.

Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch says Patrick Frazee was arrested at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado, Couch said he could not provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen in a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

Surveillance video showed Berreth entering the store with what appeared to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple's daughter.