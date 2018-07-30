The Latest: NY murder suspect pleads not guilty in LA case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and rape charged in Los Angeles.

Danueal Drayton was arraigned Monday. Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a woman, tried to strangle her and refused to let her leave her apartment.

Court documents say that Drayton held the woman against her will by using "violence, menace, fraud and deceit."

The name of Drayton's attorney was not immediately known.

New York City police suspect Drayton killed another woman in the borough of Queens on July 17.

Two law enforcement officials said Drayton talked about killing at least five others in Connecticut and New York. Investigators are trying to determine whether his claims are true. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

11:20 a.m.

Law enforcement officials are looking into whether a New York man arrested in California for killing a woman he met on a dating app may have killed others.

Danueal Drayton was arrested in Los Angeles last week and charged with raping and strangling a woman.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Monday that Drayton talked about killing at least five others in Connecticut and New York. Investigators are trying to determine whether his claims are true.

The officials said Drayton did not admit killing Samantha Stewart, a nurse found dead in her Queens apartment, though police believe he's responsible for her murder.

The officials weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Drayton has not been assigned an attorney.