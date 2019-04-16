The Latest: 'No common sense' in Michigan cop's use of Taser

Former Michigan state trooper Mark Bessner listens to Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Penney delivers his opening argument in Bessner's trial, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Detroit. Bessner is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes in 2017. It's the second trial after a jury last fall couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP) less Former Michigan state trooper Mark Bessner listens to Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Penney delivers his opening argument in Bessner's trial, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Detroit. Bessner is charged ... more Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., AP Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: 'No common sense' in Michigan cop's use of Taser 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the second-degree murder trial of a former Michigan trooper in the death of a Detroit teenager (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A prosecutor is urging jurors to convict a former Michigan State Police trooper of second-degree murder in the death of a Detroit teen, saying there wasn't a "lick of common sense" in firing a Taser at a boy riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Damon (Da-MAHN') Grimes crashed the ATV and died. Mark Bessner is on trial for a second time after the first trial last fall ended without a unanimous verdict .

The trial moved to closing arguments Tuesday after Bessner declined to tell his version of what happened in 2017 on a Detroit street. It was a major shift in strategy: He offered emotional testimony at the first trial, telling jurors that he believed the 15-year-old had a gun. Grimes didn't have a weapon.

Defense attorney Richard Convertino says the ATV was in poor condition and Bessner feared for his safety.

___

11:19 a.m.

A former Michigan State Police trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teen says he won't testify in his own defense.

Mark Bessner is on trial for the second time after a jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict last fall. He testified at the first trial but told a judge Tuesday that he will remain silent this time. It's a major shift in strategy.

Damon (Da-MAHN') Grimes was 15 years old in 2017 when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after Bessner shot him with a Taser on a Detroit street.

Prosecutors say the Taser was unnecessary and created a high risk of danger. At the first trial, Bessner told jurors that he believed Grimes was armed. The teen had no gun.