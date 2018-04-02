The Latest: Officer, man beaten have 20 minutes of chitchat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on release of video of a jaywalker being beaten by an officer in North Carolina (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A body camera video shows a North Carolina police officer making small talk with a man prosecutors say was beaten up during an arrest.

The video starts with Asheville Police officer Christopher Hickman offering Johnnie Jermaine Rush a cigarette after Rush was treated at a hospital.

The men talk about their jobs. Hickman promises Rush he can clean the blood from the beating off his face when he gets to jail.

The video contrasts sharply with another clip showing Hickman choke Rush and punch him a number of times while Rush screams and says he can't breathe.

Rush was stopped on Aug. 25 on what officers said was a jaywalking offense.

Hickman was fired after the August arrest and is charged with felony assault by strangulation.

___

2:50 p.m.

Newly released video shows a North Carolina police officer putting a pedestrian in a chokehold during an exchange that sparked outrage over use of force.

City officials in Asheville, North Carolina, released body camera footage Monday from multiple officers that provides new angles and the aftermath of the August 2017 encounter.

Earlier this year, a shorter clip obtained by a newspaper sparked anger in the community and helped lead to a felony charge of assault by strangulation against former officer Christopher Hickman.

One of the new clips from an officer arriving as backup appears to show Hickman using both arms to restrain Johnnie Jermaine Rush by his neck. Police have said Hickman put Rush in a chokehold.

A judge ruled a week ago that the new videos could be released.