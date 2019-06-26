The Latest: Police ID victims, shooter in Ford killings

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting at the Morgan Hill Ford Store in Morgan Hill, Calif., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Police say at least three people were shot including the suspect in what may be a workplace confrontation.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that killed 3 people at a Northern California car dealership (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Police have released the names of three people killed in a shooting at a Northern California car dealership, including the gunman.

Morgan Hill police say 60-year-old Steven Leet of San Jose had been fired less than two hours before he took a gun from his car Tuesday evening and shot his boss in the Ford Store parts department.

Police say Leet killed 38-year-old Xavier Souto of San Jose in an office and then killed another manager, 59-year-old Brian Light of San Jose.

Police say Light was shot as he tried to disarm the gunman, but his efforts gave employees and customers precious moments to flee.

After the killings, Leet went outside and killed himself.

8:01 a.m.

A man who had just been fired from a Northern California Ford dealership returned with a gun and shot and killed two employees and then killed himself Tuesday evening, police and witnesses said.

Police called to the Ford Store Morgan Hill found a man shot dead of an apparently self-inflicted wound on the ground outside some service bays.

Jordan Valdez, a service porter at the dealership, tells the East Bay Times the man apparently shot the two managers who fired him. Police did not immediately identify the gunman or the victims.

Valdez says that during the shooting an employee said to run because there was a shooter and he sought cover at a nearby mushroom farm.

He expressed shock at the shooting and said the suspect "minded his own business."

He says all employees got along and that "nobody really hated each other."