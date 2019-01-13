The Latest: Police identify Alabama officer shot and killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Alabama (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Officials have released the name of an Alabama police sergeant killed in an early morning shooting.

Birmingham police officials identified the officer as 44-year-old Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

Local news media report Carter had served with the Birmingham Police Department since 2011. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2018.

Another officer was critically wounded Sunday in a shooting that happened as police questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars.

Officials say they have the two suspects in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment. Police haven't released the names of the wounded officer or the suspects.

Carter began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and worked for two other police departments before Birmingham.

10 a.m.

One police sergeant was killed and another officer critically wounded in a shooting as they investigated a suspected car burglary in Alabama's largest city.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in downtown Birmingham.

Local media report that officials say they have two suspects in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment.

Police haven't released the names of the officers or the suspects.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the officers approached two suspects just before 2 a.m., after a plainclothes officer spotted one suspect checking door handles on cars parked outside the venue.

Smith says one suspect opened fire after being confronted by the officers.

News outlets say this is the first Birmingham officer killed in the line of duty in 14 years.