The Latest: Judge in suspect's old case had police security

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the killings of six people in the Phoenix area (all times local):

2 p.m.

An Arizona judge who oversaw the divorce of a man suspected of killing six people with varying degrees of connection to the case says police provided a security detail outside her home.

Judge Susanna Pineda says she doesn't remember 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones or the divorce proceedings she oversaw as a former family court judge.

In a video posted online, Jones, who fatally shot himself in a Scottsdale hotel room on Monday, mentioned Pineda by name as he griped about the divorce.

Jones is suspected of killing a forensic psychiatrist who testified against him in the case, two paralegals who worked at the law firm that represented his ex-wife and a counselor who worked in office space previously held by one of Jones' son's counselors. Police haven't revealed his link to two other victims.

Pineda said police notified her on Sunday about her connection to the suspect and posted about three or four officers outside her home.

___

12:45 p.m.

The man who police say killed six people in the Phoenix area spent hours online griping about his ex-wife and the family court system that sided with her in a contentious divorce years ago.

Dwight Lamon Jones spoke in a series of YouTube videos posted in May about the judge, counselor and prominent forensic psychiatrist in the case.

The psychiatrist, Steven Pitt, who assisted in the JonBenét Ramsey mystery in Colorado, was called a "scumbag" in one of the videos. He was killed Thursday.

Jones was divorced in 2010 and his ex-wife was awarded custody of their son.

Jones said in the videos that he had been a stay-at-home dad who occasionally taught tennis.

He killed himself Monday as police closed in on him at an extended stay hotel.

___

12:05 p.m.

Police say the killer of six people in the Phoenix area, including a prominent forensic psychiatrist who testified against the shooter in a divorce case years ago, used a gun that he legally owned despite a previous domestic violence arrest.

Thomas Mangan, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, said Tuesday that a .40-caliber Glock handgun owned by suspect Dwight Lamon Jones was linked to some of the attacks.

Records show Jones was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2009 but the status of the case was unclear.

Mangan said the incident didn't legally prevent Jones from buying the gun that has been recovered by authorities.

Investigators are still examining remnants from Jones' room at the extended-stay hotel where he shot and killed himself.

Authorities say he targeted some people who were linked to his 2010 divorce

___

7 a.m.

Authorities have identified two people found dead in a suburban Phoenix home and among the victims of six killings attributed to a man who killed himself as police closed in.

Scottsdale police Monday night identified the couple found fatally shot in a home in the Fountain Hills suburb as 70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-year-old Bryon Thomas. They were found dead early Monday morning.

Police said they had probable cause to link all six killings to the dead suspect, Dwight Lamon Jones.

They have not disclosed a connection between Jones and the victims in Fountain hills.

Two of the other victims were paralegals for a law firm that represented Jones' wife in their divorce case, one was a psychiatrist who testified against Jones in court in the divorce case and the fourth was a marriage-and-divorce counselor apparently was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

___

12 a.m.

It took a hunch from a retired police detective to find a man suspected of fatally shooting six people in the Phoenix area.

Authorities say 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones killed himself Monday when police approached his room at an extended-stay hotel in suburban Scottsdale.

Jones' ex-wife says her current husband made the connection between her divorce and the crime scenes and notified police of his suspicion Saturday night.

The slayings began last Thursday with the fatal shooting of Dr. Steven Pitt, whose testimony was cited in the couple's November 2010 divorce.

Authorities say Jones' victims included two paralegals who worked for the law office that represented the suspect's ex-wife, a marriage counselor in an apparent case of mistaken identity and another man and woman who have not been identified.