The Latest: Putin ready to meet with Trump at G-20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Putin hosts call-in shows every year, which typically provide a platform for ordinary Russians to appeal to the president on issues ranging from foreign policy to housing and utilities. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking during his annual call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Putin hosts call-in shows every year, which typically provide a platform for ... more Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Putin ready to meet with Trump at G-20 summit 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on Putin's annual call-in show (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he's ready for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, but doesn't expect a quick improvement of Russia-U.S. ties.

Trump said he expects to meet with Putin on the sidelines of next week's G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, but the Kremlin said that the White House hasn't yet formally requested a meeting.

Speaking during Thursday's live call-in show, Putin said that "we are ready for dialogue as much as our partners are." He added that Russia and the U.S. particularly need to talk about arms control issues.

Putin charged that U.S.-Russian relations have become part of domestic political infighting, clouding prospects for improvement of ties between Washington and Moscow. Putin added that even if Trump wants to improve diplomacy with Russia, he faces strong resistance from the establishment.

___

4:05 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine's new president to negotiate directly with separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking on his annual call-in show, Putin on Thursday berated Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was sworn in last month, for his comments earlier this week in which he refused to negotiate directly with the separatists who overran large swathes of Ukraine's east with the help of Russian funds, weapons and manpower.

The peace accords signed in the Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015 called for direct negotiations between Kiev and the separatists with the mediation of Russia, France and Germany.

Putin said the "political will of the Ukrainian leadership" is necessary to stop the hostilities between Ukrainian government troops and Russia-backed separatists which have killed more than 13,000 since 2014. Putin pointed out that Zelenskiy's campaign promises to bring peace to the east and stop the fighting haven't yet been fulfilled.

___

3:15 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin says he's against easing punishments for drug-related crimes but considers it necessary to tighten controls in order to prevent police abuses.

Speaking during a live marathon call-in show, Putin said it's necessary to strengthen the oversight of police anti-drug actions in the wake of the arrest of a journalist on drug charges that were quickly dropped for lack of evidence.

Putin said additional controls need to be introduced to prevent police from faking evidence in drug cases.

The case against journalist Ivan Golunov case caused public outrage, and Putin responded last week by firing two senior police officers. Putin said he expects an official probe to track down all those responsible.

___

1:45 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin says that Russia will not compromise on its core interests to win a respite from Western sanctions.

Putin admitted that the U.S. and the European Union sanctions have cost Russia an estimated $50 billion since 2014, but he claimed that the EU nations have suffered even greater damage due to the restrictions.

Speaking during Thursday's live call-in show, the Russian leader said that the sanctions have encouraged Russia to launch its own production of ship engines and other key industrial products and develop its agricultural sector.

He said Russia's agricultural exports topped $25 billion last year and will keep growing.

Putin charged that the Western sanctions represent an attempt to curb Russia's growing power, adding that the U.S. trade restrictions against China serve a similar purpose.

___

12:35 p.m.

President Vladimir Putin is promising to boost spending on social programs as part of the government's modernization efforts.

Speaking in an annual live call-in show Thursday, Putin faced an array of complaints about low wages and pensions. Putin responded by spelling out plans to boost salaries for public sector workers.

More than 1.5 million people have sent their questions by phone, video calls or internet.

For the people across the vast country, the tightly-choreographed show provides a rare opportunity to take their grievances to the very top. The call-in is dominated by complaints about low wages, potholed roads, decrepit schools, overfilled hospitals and other social issues.

Putin noted that Russia has been hurt by a drop in energy prices and international sanctions, but added that the economy has improved.