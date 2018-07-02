Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
Police respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said several people were killed."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. less
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
Police respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a ... more
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said several people were killed."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: SAUL LOEB;Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses ... more
Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS)
Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS)
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
Maryland police officers block the intersection at the building entrance, after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Maryland police officers block the intersection at the building entrance, after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press
Police secure the scene of a shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Police secure the scene of a shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press
Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS)
Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS)
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
Police secure the scene of a shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Police secure the scene of a shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press
Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS)
Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS)
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP
Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP
Police provide an update at a media staging area near Bestgate and Commerce Park. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Police provide an update at a media staging area near Bestgate and Commerce Park. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS)
Photo: Jerry Jackson, TNS
Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
Photo: AP
Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
Photo: Google Street View
Multiple people have been shot at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Police respond to a shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.
Photo: Joshua McKerrow, TNS
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.
In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.
Photo: Associated Press
Scroll through to see U.S. mass shootings over the years.
Scroll through to see U.S. mass shootings over the years.
Photo: Associated Press
May 18, 2018
Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe, Texas
Killed: At least 9 people
Injured: At least 12
Shooter: Unidentified
May 18, 2018
Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle
Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe, Texas
Killed: At least 9 people
Injured: At least 12
Shooter: Unidentified
February 14, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Parkland, Florida
Killed: 17
Injured: 17
Shooter: Nikolas Cruz, 19
February 14, 2018
Photo: John McCall, MBO / Associated Press
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Parkland, Florida
Killed: 17
Injured: 17
Shooter: Nikolas Cruz, 19
November 5, 2017
First Baptist Church
Sutherland Springs, Texas
Killed: 26
Injured: 20
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26
November 5, 2017
Photo: Jay Janner, AP
First Baptist Church
Sutherland Springs, Texas
Killed: 26
Injured: 20
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26
October 1, 2017
Route 91 Harvest country music festival
Las Vegas Strip
Killed: 58
Injured: 851
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64
October 1, 2017
Photo: John Locher, Associated Press
Route 91 Harvest country music festival
Las Vegas Strip
Killed: 58
Injured: 851
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64
June 12, 2016
Pulse nightclub
Orlando, Florida
Killed: 49
Injured: 53
Shooter: Omar Mateen, 29
June 12, 2016
Photo: MySpace Via The Associated Press
Pulse nightclub
Orlando, Florida
Killed: 49
Injured: 53
Shooter: Omar Mateen, 29
October 1, 2015
Umpqua Community College
Roseburg, Oregon
Killed: 9
Injured: 9
Shooter: Chris Harper-Mercer, 26
October 1, 2015
Photo: Michael Sullivan
Umpqua Community College
Roseburg, Oregon
Killed: 9
Injured: 9
Shooter: Chris Harper-Mercer, 26
June 18, 2015
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Charleston, South Carolina
Killed: 9
Injured: 0
Shooter: Dylann Roof, 21
Photo: Richard Ellis /Getty Images
June 18, 2015
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Charleston, South Carolina
Killed: 9
Injured: 0
Shooter: Dylann Roof, 21
December 2, 2015
Inland Regional Center
San Bernardino, California
Killed: 14
Injured: 21
Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28; Tashfeen Malik, 27
Photo: DOUG SAUNDERS, AFP / Getty Images
December 2, 2015
Inland Regional Center
San Bernardino, California
Killed: 14
Injured: 21
Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28; Tashfeen Malik, 27
November 28, 2015
Shooter: Robert L. Deer, 59
Planned Parenthood clinic
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Killed: 3
Injured: 9
Photo: David Zalubowski, STF
November 28, 2015
Shooter: Robert L. Deer, 59
Planned Parenthood clinic
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Killed: 3
Injured: 9
November 22, 2015
Bunny Friend Park
New Orleans, Louisiana
Killed: 0
Injured: 17
Shooter: Unknown
Photo: Cheryl Gerber, Getty Images
November 22, 2015
Bunny Friend Park
New Orleans, Louisiana
Killed: 0
Injured: 17
Shooter: Unknown
May 23, 2014
Near the University of California, Santa Barbara
Isla Vista, California
Killed: 6
Injured: 7
Shooter: Elliot Rodger, 22
Photo: David McNew, Getty Images
May 23, 2014
Near the University of California, Santa Barbara
Isla Vista, California
Killed: 6
Injured: 7
Shooter: Elliot Rodger, 22
September 16, 2013
Washington Navy Yard
Washington, D.C.
Killed: 12
Injured: 4
Shooter: Aaron Alexis, 34
Photo: Handout, Getty Images
September 16, 2013
Washington Navy Yard
Washington, D.C.
Killed: 12
Injured: 4
Shooter: Aaron Alexis, 34
October 12, 2012
Salon Meritage
Seal Beach, California
Killed: 8
Injured: 1
Shooter: Scott Dekraai, 41
Photo: Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
October 12, 2012
Salon Meritage
Seal Beach, California
Killed: 8
Injured: 1
Shooter: Scott Dekraai, 41
September 28, 2012
Accent Signage Systems Co.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Killed: 6
Injured: 2
Shooter: Andrew Engeldinger, 36
Photo: David Joles
September 28, 2012
Accent Signage Systems Co.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Killed: 6
Injured: 2
Shooter: Andrew Engeldinger, 36
August 5, 2012
The Sikh Temple of Wisconsin
Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Killed: 6
Injured: 3
Shooter: Wade Page, 40
Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images
August 5, 2012
The Sikh Temple of Wisconsin
Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Killed: 6
Injured: 3
Shooter: Wade Page, 40
April 2, 2012
Oikos University
Oakland, California
Killed: 7
Injured: 3
Shooter: One Goh, 43
April 2, 2012
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Oikos University
Oakland, California
Killed: 7
Injured: 3
Shooter: One Goh, 43
February 1, 2012
Chardon High School
Chardon, Ohio
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: T.J. Lane, 17
February 1, 2012
Photo: Duncan Scott, POOL
Chardon High School
Chardon, Ohio
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: T.J. Lane, 17
December 14, 2012
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Newtown, Connecticut
Killed: 27
Injured: 1
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20
December 14, 2012
Photo: Shannon Hicks, AP Photo/Newtown Bee, Shannon Hi
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Newtown, Connecticut
Killed: 27
Injured: 1
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20
January 8, 2011
Walmart
Tucson, Arizona
Killed: 6
Injured: 11
Shooter: Jared Loughner, 22
Photo: Matt York, STF
January 8, 2011
Walmart
Tucson, Arizona
Killed: 6
Injured: 11
Shooter: Jared Loughner, 22
August 3, 2010
Hartford Distributors Co.
Manchester, Connecticut
Killed: 8
Injured: 2
Shooter: Omar Thornton, 34
Photo: Kathleen O'Rourke
August 3, 2010
Hartford Distributors Co.
Manchester, Connecticut
Killed: 8
Injured: 2
Shooter: Omar Thornton, 34
November 5, 2009
Fort Hood, Texas
Killed: 13
Injured: 32
Shooter: Maj. Nadal Hasan, 39
Photo: JERRY LARA, Staff
November 5, 2009
Fort Hood, Texas
Killed: 13
Injured: 32
Shooter: Maj. Nadal Hasan, 39
April 3, 2009
American Civic Association
Binghamton, New York
Killed: 13
Injured: 4
Shooter: Jiverly Wong, 41
Photo: Matt Rourke, ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 3, 2009
American Civic Association
Binghamton, New York
Killed: 13
Injured: 4
Shooter: Jiverly Wong, 41
February 14, 2008
Northern Illinois University
Dekalb, Illinois
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: Steven Kazmierczak, 27
February 14, 2008
Photo: Jim Killam, HO
Northern Illinois University
Dekalb, Illinois
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: Steven Kazmierczak, 27
April 16, 2007
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Blacksburg, Virginia
Killed: 32
Injured: 17
Shooter: Cho Seung-Hui
April 16, 2007
Photo: AP
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Blacksburg, Virginia
Killed: 32
Injured: 17
Shooter: Cho Seung-Hui
October 2, 2006
Amish schoolhouse
Bart Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 5
Injured: 5
Shooter: Charles Roberts, 33
October 2, 2006
Photo: EILEEN BLASS
Amish schoolhouse
Bart Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 5
Injured: 5
Shooter: Charles Roberts, 33
March 21, 2005
Red Lake High School
Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota
Killed: 9
Injured: 7
Shooter: Jeffrey Weise, 16
March 21, 2005
Photo: MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red Lake High School
Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota
Killed: 9
Injured: 7
Shooter: Jeffrey Weise, 16
July 8, 2003
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Meridian, Mississippi
Killed: 5
Injured: 9
Shooter: Doug Williams, 48
Photo: Getty Images
July 8, 2003
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Meridian, Mississippi
Killed: 5
Injured: 9
Shooter: Doug Williams, 48
March 5, 2001
Santana High School
Santee, California
Killed: 2
Injured: 13
Shooter: Charles Williams, 15
Photo: NANCEE E. LEWIS
March 5, 2001
Santana High School
Santee, California
Killed: 2
Injured: 13
Shooter: Charles Williams, 15
December 26, 2000
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Wakefield, Massachusetts
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Michael McDermott, 42
Photo: Pool, Getty Images
December 26, 2000
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Wakefield, Massachusetts
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Michael McDermott, 42
November 2, 1999
Xerox Corp.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Bryan Uyesugi
Photo: Getty Images
November 2, 1999
Xerox Corp.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Bryan Uyesugi
September 15, 1999
Wedgewood Baptist Church
Fort Worth, Texas
Killed: 7
Injured: 7
Shooter: Larry Ashbrook, 47
Photo: John Chapple, Getty Images
September 15, 1999
Wedgewood Baptist Church
Fort Worth, Texas
Killed: 7
Injured: 7
Shooter: Larry Ashbrook, 47
July 29, 1999
All-Tech Investment and Momentum Securities Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia
Killed: 9
Injured: 12
Shooter: Mark Barton, 44
Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER, Getty Images
July 29, 1999
All-Tech Investment and Momentum Securities Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia
Killed: 9
Injured: 12
Shooter: Mark Barton, 44
April 20, 1999
Columbine High School
Columbine, Colorado
Killed: 13
Injured: 24
Shooter: Eric Harris, 18; Dylan Klebold, 17
Photo: New York Times
April 20, 1999
Columbine High School
Columbine, Colorado
Killed: 13
Injured: 24
Shooter: Eric Harris, 18; Dylan Klebold, 17
March 24, 1998
Jonesboro Westside Middle School
Jonesboro Arkansas
Killed: 5
Injured: 10
Shooter: Mitchell Johnson, 13; Drew Golden, 11
Photo: Barbara Laing, Getty Images
March 24, 1998
Jonesboro Westside Middle School
Jonesboro Arkansas
Killed: 5
Injured: 10
Shooter: Mitchell Johnson, 13; Drew Golden, 11
October 16, 1991
Luby's Cafeteria
Killeen, Texas
Killed: 22
Injured: 20
Shooter: George Hennard, 35
Photo: RON HEFLIN, Associated Press
October 16, 1991
Luby's Cafeteria
Killeen, Texas
Killed: 22
Injured: 20
Shooter: George Hennard, 35
August 20, 1986
Edmond post office
Edmond, Oklahoma
Killed: 15
Injured: 6
Shooter: Patrick Sherrill
August 20, 1986
Photo: DAVID LONGSTREATH, Associated Press
Edmond post office
Edmond, Oklahoma
Killed: 15
Injured: 6
Shooter: Patrick Sherrill
July 18, 1984
McDonald's massacre
San Ysidro, California
Killed: 23
Injured: 19
Shooter: James Huberty, 41
July 18, 1984
Photo: Lenny Ignelzi, STF
McDonald's massacre
San Ysidro, California
Killed: 23
Injured: 19
Shooter: James Huberty, 41
September 25, 1982
Wilkes-Barr shootings
Willkes-Barr and Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 13
Injured: 1
Shooter: George E. Banks, 40
September 25, 1982
Photo: GEORGE WIDMAN, Associated Press
Wilkes-Barr shootings
Willkes-Barr and Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 13
Injured: 1
Shooter: George E. Banks, 40
August 1, 1966
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, Texas
Killed: 18
Injured: 31
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25
August 1, 1966
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, Texas
Killed: 18
Injured: 31
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25
September 6, 1949
Camden shootings
Camden, New Jersey
Killed: 13
Injured: 3
Shooter: Howard Barton Unruh,28
September 6, 1949
Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Camden shootings
Camden, New Jersey
Killed: 13
Injured: 3
Shooter: Howard Barton Unruh,28