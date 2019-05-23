The Latest: Serial killer has no visitors before execution

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Execution-Serial Killer (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Prison officials say no one visited a serial killer facing execution for a murder spree that claimed the lives of 10 women in Florida in 1984.

Barring a last-minute court reprieve, Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday evening. Long was condemned for the killing of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also was serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area.

He was undone by a 17-year-old snatched off her bicycle while riding home from her work. Long released her a day later and she gave police details that led to his capture.

Prison officials say Long's last meal was a roast beef sandwich, french fries, bacon and a soda.

10:20 a.m.

A serial killer whose murderous spree claimed the lives of 10 women in Florida in 1984 is set to die.

Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday. Long was condemned for one of the killings, that of 22-year-old Michelle Simms. He also had been serving 28 life sentences for the other crimes committed in the Tampa Bay area over an eight-month period in 1984.

But he was undone by a 17-year-old snatched off her bicycle while riding home from her work. Long released her a day later and she gave police details that led to his arrest.

Now that victim, Lisa Noland, is preparing to watch the execution. In an interview, she said she would tell long "Thank you" for picking her as a victim, because she helped solve the crime.