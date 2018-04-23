Photo: JOSE ROMERO, AFP/Getty Images
This image released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shows Travis Reinking after he was captured by police on April, 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. Police on Monday captured the suspected gunman who killed four people in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville. "Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago," Nashville's police department tweeted. / AFP PHOTO / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department / Jose ROMERO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS JOSE ROMERO/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSE ROMERO, AFP/Getty Images
This image released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shows Travis Reinking after he was captured by police on April, 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. Police on Monday captured the suspected ... more
Police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Police tape blocks off a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several people to death before dawn, according to police, who credited Shaw, a customer with saving lives by wresting the assailant's weapon away. (Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: Larry McCormack, AP
James Shaw Jr., shows his hand that was injured when he disarmed a shooter inside a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. A gunman stormed the Waffle House restaurant and shot several ... more
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Travis Reinking, who police are searching for in connection with a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville early Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Travis Reinking, who police are searching for in connection with a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in the Antioch neighborhood of ... more
James Shaw, right, gets a hug from Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: Wade Payne, AP
James Shaw, right, gets a hug from Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. (Wade ... more
Esta fotografía muestra la escena de un tiroteo en el restaurante Waffle House, ubicado en Nashville, Tennessee, el domingo 22 de abril de 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean vía AP)
Esta fotografía muestra la escena de un tiroteo en el restaurante Waffle House, ubicado en Nashville, Tennessee, el domingo 22 de abril de 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean vía AP)
Photo: George Walker IV, AP
A body is carried out of a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, April 22, 2018. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday. (George Walker IV/ The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: George Walker IV, AP
A body is carried out of a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, April 22, 2018. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday. (George Walker IV/ The Tennessean via ... more
Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Photo: George Walker IV, AP
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department photo shows the rifle used in the deadly shooting at a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) less
Photo: AP
This photo provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department photo shows the rifle used in the deadly shooting at a Waffle House on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville. (Metro ... more
A Metro Nashville police officer places police tape at Discover at Mountain View Apartments near the Waffle House where four people died after a gunman opened fire early Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: Shelley Mays, AP
A Metro Nashville police officer places police tape at Discover at Mountain View Apartments near the Waffle House where four people died after a gunman opened fire early Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, ... more
A suspect's truck sits at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, April 22, 2018. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: George Walker IV, AP
A suspect's truck sits at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, April 22, 2018. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via ... more
Metro Nashville Police bomb squad personnel arrive at Discovery at Mountain View Apartments Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died when a gunman opened fire at a nearby Waffle House restaurant earlier in the day. (Shelley Mays, The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: Shelley Mays, AP
Metro Nashville Police bomb squad personnel arrive at Discovery at Mountain View Apartments Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died when a gunman opened fire at a nearby Waffle ... more
Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Photo: George Walker IV, AP
Bullet holes are seen at a Waffle House after a fatal shooting in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Bullet holes are seen at a Waffle House after a fatal shooting in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Photo: George Walker IV, AP
Hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP)
Hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP)
Photo: Wade Payne, AP
James Shaw speaks after a news conference Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from a man who opened fire in a Waffle House restaurant earlier in the day, killing at least four people. less
Photo: Sheila Burke, AP
James Shaw speaks after a news conference Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from a man who opened fire in a Waffle House restaurant earlier in the day, killing at least four ... more
Menus and a cup sit on a table next to a window shot out at a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday. less
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
Menus and a cup sit on a table next to a window shot out at a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early ... more
Nashville police officers gather alongside a wooded area as they search for a shooting suspect near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday. less
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
Nashville police officers gather alongside a wooded area as they search for a shooting suspect near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman ... more
Nashville police officers search a neighborhood near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Nashville police officers search a neighborhood near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
Nashville police officers search a neighborhood near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Nashville police officers search a neighborhood near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
Nashville police officers search a neighborhood near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Nashville police officers search a neighborhood near a Waffle House restaurant Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. At least four people died after a gunman opened fire at the restaurant early Sunday.
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
Hero James Shaw wipes tears away during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. To Shaw's right is Nashville Metro Mayor David Briley and to his left is FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew Espenshade. (Wade Payn/The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: Wade Payne, AP
Hero James Shaw wipes tears away during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. To Shaw's right is Nashville Metro ... more
Waffle House hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference on the shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP)
Waffle House hero James Shaw speaks during a press conference on the shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Shaw wrestled the gun from the suspect. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP)
Photo: Wade Payne, AP
Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer pauses while speaking during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP)
Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer pauses while speaking during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/The Tennessean via AP)
Photo: Wade Payne, AP
Hero James Shaw holds back tears during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Behind Shaw is Nashville Metro Mayor David Briley. (Wade Payn/The Tennessean via AP) less
Photo: Wade Payne, AP
Hero James Shaw holds back tears during a press conference on the Waffle House shooting Sunday, April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Behind Shaw is Nashville Metro Mayor David Briley. (Wade Payn/The Tennessean ... more
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on shooting at Tennessee restaurant that left four dead (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Authorities say the suspect in a quadruple homicide at a Waffle House in Nashville has been arrested.
Metropolitan Nashville Police announced Monday on Twitter that 29-year-old Travis Reinking was taken into custody not far from his apartment. Photos posted by police in Nashville showed him clothed and in a police car.
Police and agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol had mounted a massive manhunt following the slayings early Sunday.
Police say Reinking was nearly naked and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant. Four people killed, four others were injured.
___
1:10 p.m.
Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.
Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday.
Other details were not immediately available.
___
11:55 a.m.
Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say the suspect in a quadruple homicide at a local Waffle House stole a BMW car several days earlier.
Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news reporters Monday that 29-year-old Travis Reinking stole the car on the preceding Tuesday from a BMW dealership in nearby Brentwood. Police chased it but opted to track the car via a GPS device. It was recovered the same day at Reinking's apartment complex— however, authorities did not know Reinking's identity at the time.
Aaron also said a report of shots fired Monday near a police staging area was not related to the search for Reinking, who remained at large. Police were searching a wide area, and expected soon to have Reinking's photo posted on billboards.
Aaron said Reinking has "exhibited mental instability," and may still have a handgun. He urged citizens to be vigilant.
Four people were fatally shot early Sunday at a Waffle House. A patron wrestled the gun away, and the gunman fled.
___
10:55 a.m.
Gunshots have been reported near a church that police are using as a staging area in the hunt for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee.
Late Monday morning, The Tennessean reported multiple shots were fired near Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville. It was unclear whether the shots were connected to the search for the 29-year-old suspect.
Burnette Chapel, five miles from the Waffle House, was the scene of a mass shooting during a Sunday morning worship service last September in which one person was killed and six others wounded.
Police believe Travis Reinking may be armed with one of the guns seized from him last year after he tried to enter the White House to see President Donald Trump.
___
1 a.m.
Police are warning residents of a Nashville neighborhood to watch out for a suspect in a Waffle House restaurant shooting that killed four people.
Authorities say more than 80 Nashville police officers continued to search for Travis Reinking early Monday.
Agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were also assisting in the manhunt as disturbing reports about Reinking's past behavior came to light.
Officials with the Nashville public school system say schools will go into "lock-out" mode if Reinking isn't found in time for class Monday.
Police say Reinking was nearly naked and brandishing an assault-style rifle when he opened fire in the parking lot and then stormed the restaurant. Four people killed, four others were injured.