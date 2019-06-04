The Latest: Slain girl remembered as kind, nature-loving

In a Saturday, June 1, 2019 photo, Jessica Whipple, center, cries during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of her daughter, 5-year-old Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley on the steps of the Historic Cache County Courthouse in Logan, Utah. Whipple's fiancee Detrich Black, left, and an unidentified woman comfort her.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a funeral for a 5-year-old girl who police say was killed by her uncle (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A 5-year-old girl who was killed last month has been remembered as a kind, patient child who loved walking barefoot through tall grass.

Elizabeth Shelley was laid to rest Tuesday in a small white coffin covered with rainbow butterflies and the words "Live like Lizzy."

Her mother Jessica Whipple says her daughter always gazed at the moon and bravely rode downhill on her bike.

Her fiance Detrich Black says the girl loved ladybugs and stayed close to him on walks, whether in the mountains or the store.

The girl's 21-year-old uncle Alex Whipple is charged with murder in the girl's death. Police say he took the girl from home and killed her May 25 after his sister let him spend the night at her house.

6 a.m.

A 5-year-old girl who police say was taken from her home and killed by her uncle is expected to be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon.

Family and friends are preparing for Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley's funeral after she disappeared May 25 and a wide-ranging five-day search ended when her body was found less than a block from her home.

A service will be held at Nyman Funeral Home in Logan after a procession from the cemetery. A vigil and public viewing of Shelley's body were held earlier this week.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Alex Whipple killed her.

Police have said he revealed where to find her after prosecutors promised not to pursue the death penalty.

Whipple's defense attorney said his client did something inexcusable but wants the family to find closure.