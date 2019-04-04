The Latest: Spokesman says Nissan's ex-chair Ghosn arrested

In this April 3, 2019 photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in a car leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Japanese prosecutors took Ghosn for questioning Thursday, April 4, 2019, barely a month after he was released on bail ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges. (Takuya Inaba/Kyodo News via AP) less In this April 3, 2019 photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in a car leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Japanese prosecutors took Ghosn for questioning Thursday, April 4, 2019, barely a month after he ... more Photo: Takuya Inaba, AP Photo: Takuya Inaba, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close The Latest: Spokesman says Nissan's ex-chair Ghosn arrested 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the criminal case against Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn (all times local):

10 a.m.

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn says he has been arrested a fourth time by Tokyo prosecutors investigating him for alleged financial misconduct.

The prosecutors said they will issue a statement soon but declined immediate comment. Japanese TV footage showed officials entering Ghosn's apartment in Tokyo on Thursday morning, and a car later going to the prosecutors' office.

Ghosn declared his innocence and had strong words about his detention in a statement issued by his family's spokesman. The spokesman would not be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

It said: "My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary. It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me."

Ghosn was first arrested in November and twice in December, each one prolonging his pretrial detention.

___

7:20 a.m.

Japanese prosecutors have taken Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for questioning barely a month after he was released on bail ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges.

Japanese TV footage showed officials entering Ghosn's apartment in Tokyo Thursday, and a car later going to the prosecutors' office.

He may face what will be his fourth arrest under Japanese law. He was first arrested in November on charges of under-reporting his compensation. He was re-arrested twice in December, including on breach of trust charges. The arrests prolong detentions without trial.

The latest charge appears to be related to the investigation by Nissan Motor Co.'s French alliance partner Renault about payments in Oman to a major dealership, some of which is suspected of having been channeled for Ghosn's personal use.