The Latest: Suspect at large after 5 people shot, killed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on shooting that killed five people (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday they are looking for a 21-year-old man whom they say shot and killed his parents.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Dakota Theriot is the "prime suspect" in the deaths of Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales.

They were shot in their trailer on Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to interview one of the victims before both died. Webre said that information led authorities to zero in on the couple's son as a suspect.

Dakota Theriot was being sought on first-degree murder and other charges. He was believed to be driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, gray and silver in color.

Webre said a triple homicide that occurred Saturday in the neighboring parish is considered to be a related incident.

___

2:26 p.m.

Authorities say shootings in two parishes in Louisiana have left five people dead. Authorities identified a suspect, who is still at large.

Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims' identities were not disclosed.

Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two people were shot to death in the city of Gonzalez. The victims were identified as a husband and wife. Their 21-year-old son was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Ascension sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.