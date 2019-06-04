The Latest: Suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in motel shooting

Investigators work on the scene of a drug bust at the Ardsley Acres motel in Ardsley, N.Y., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. New York authorities say a suspect in a drug bust was killed and two police officers were injured during a shootout Monday night at the motel in Westchester County.

ARDLSEY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on a police shooting in Ardsley, New York (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

New York's Westchester County district attorney says a man killed during a police shooting had been sought in connection with investigations in Connecticut and elsewhere.

DA Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday that 42-year-old Samuel Galberth of West Haven, Connecticut died at the Westchester County Medical Center after he was shot Monday night in Ardsley, New York.

Two police officers who were hit by bullets were released from the hospital.

Scarpino's spokeswoman, Helen Jonsen, says the allegations against Galberth included a narcotics warrant. Further details were not available.

The prosecutor says a man who had been with Galberth at the motel where the shooting occurred was arrested on a warrant for bank robbery.

___

7:50 a.m.

New York authorities say a suspect in a drug bust was killed and two police officers were injured during a shootout at a motel in Westchester County.

The Journal News reports that the officers, from the Greenburgh and Dobbs Ferry departments, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on Monday night in Ardsley.

Village police say officers were helping the FBI with a drug raid at the Ardsley Acres motel when the suspect opened fire at around 10:30 p.m.