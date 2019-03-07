The Latest: Suspect in custody in deaths of woman, 2 kids

Emmett Rhodes, left, and neighbor Willie Tyson stand outside a house where authorities found a woman and two children killed and another woman and child critically injured, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Terrytown, La. Rhodes said his daughter and her three children were among the victims. less Emmett Rhodes, left, and neighbor Willie Tyson stand outside a house where authorities found a woman and two children killed and another woman and child critically injured, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in ... more Photo: Kevin McGill, AP Photo: Kevin McGill, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Suspect in custody in deaths of woman, 2 kids 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — The Latest on a triple homicide in Louisiana (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

A man is in custody for the bludgeoning deaths Wednesday of a woman and two children outside of New Orleans. A teenager and another child were also critically injured in the attack.

Deputies found the victims inside a home in Terrytown just after 7 a.m., Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Jason Rivarde said. The injured were taken to a hospital.

At a news conference later Wednesday, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the suspect confessed to the crimes and would likely face at least several counts of first-degree murder. Lopinto would not release any details about the suspect's relationship to the victims. He also refused to release the suspect's name or those of the victims but did say the deceased children ranged in age from 8 to 14.

Autopsies will be conducted Thursday to determine an official cause of death, he said, but added it appeared to be blunt force trauma.

Lopinto said more information would be released Thursday.

___

12:30 p.m.

A sheriff's spokesman says an adult and two children are dead and another adult and child critically injured in a New Orleans suburb in what he described as a murder investigation.

Jason Rivarde says authorities do not yet have information on the ages and genders of the children but he says both of the adults were women.

Authorities were called to the home in Terrytown for medical assistance just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found three people dead and two injured.

The injured have been taken to the hospital.

Rivarde did not give any information on how they died or release their identities.

___

This story has been corrected to show one adult and four children involved.