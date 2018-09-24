The Latest: Suspect pleads not guilty Arizona girls' deaths

FILE - In this April 25, 2012, file photo, Sergio Celis, wearing a shirt with a picture of his missing 6-year-old daughter, Isabel, gets a hug from a volunteer near their home in Tucson, Ariz. (A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Tucson Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 shows Christopher Matthew Clements, 36. (Tucson Police Department via AP, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a man charged with killing two Arizona girls who disappeared years ago (all times local):

2 p.m.

A convicted sex offender has pleaded not guilty to killing two Arizona girls who went missing years ago.

Christopher Matthew Clements entered the plea Monday afternoon during his first appearance in a Tucson courtroom following a 22-felony count indictment that includes charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities say the 36-year-old led them to the remains last year of 6-year-old Isabel Celis, who went missing in April 2012. They also say he is accused of killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, whose body was found in June 2014 three days she went missing.

Media outlets report family members of both victims were present in court.

Clements' lawyer Nikolas Forner did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Clements is currently jailed in Phoenix on burglary charges.

___

9:20 a.m.

A convicted sex offender will appear in a Tucson court for the first time to face charges in the deaths of two girls.

Christopher Matthew Clements is scheduled for arraignment Monday afternoon in Pima County on multiple counts, including two of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The 36-year-old, already serving time in Phoenix for burglary charges, was indicted earlier this month on 21 counts.

Tucson police have not said what led to them investigating Clements in the killings of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Celis went missing from her home in April 2012. Her body was discovered in March 2017 in a rural area.

Gonzalez' body was discovered in June 2014.

Clements does not yet have an attorney but is expected to be assigned one at the arraignment.