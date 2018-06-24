A polling station worker stamps ballots for Turkey's presidential election at a polling station in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP
Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists at a polling station for Turkey's elections in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
A woman casts her ballot for Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
A bicycle, left by a cyclist taking a break is seen in Ortakoy square backdropped the "July 15th Martyrs' bridge, formerly known as Bosporus Bridge, over the Bosporus Strait, separating Europe and Asia, in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters vote Sunday, June 24, in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
A polling station worker holds a ballot for Turkey's presidential election at a polling station in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP
A woman casts her vote in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
Photo: Ali Unal, AP
A policeleam, left, helps an elderly man leaving a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
Photo: Ali Unal, AP
A woman casts her ballot for Turkey's elections at a polling station in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP
People wait to vote in Turkey's elections at a polling station in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP
A woman seals her ballot envelope for Turkey's elections in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
Photo: Emre Oktay, AP
A man cast his ballot for Turkey's elections in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
Photo: Emre Oktay, AP
Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, casts his ballot for Turkey's elections at a polling station in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: STR, AP
Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, talks to journalists outside at a polling station after voting in Turkey's elections in Yalova, northwestern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: STR, AP
Ballot papers lie on a table as a man cats his vote in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Men queue to vote in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Sezai Temelli, co-chairperson of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, or HDP, casts his vote in Van, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. Selahattin Demirtas, the candidate of HDP, was forced to run his campaign from prison, where he is being held in pre-trial detention on terrorism-related charges. (DHA_Depo Photos via AP) less
Photo: AP
Basak Demirtas, wife of Selahattin Demirtas, jailed Kurdish leader of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, casts her ballot at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. Demirtas, the candidate of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, or HDP, was forced to run his campaign from prison, where he is being held in pre-trial detention on terrorism-related charges. (DHA_Depo Photos via AP) less
Photo: AP
A woman takes her ballot papers to a voting booth at a polling station for Turkey's elections in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP
A man holds a picture of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bottom left, and family members outside a polling station where Erdogan will vote in Turkey's elections in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
A man holds a picture of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bottom left, and family members outside a polling station where Erdogan will vote in Turkey's elections in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
A woman holds a baby at a polling station for Turkey's elections in the mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Emre Tazegul, AP
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, main opposition Republican People's Party leader, speaks to journalists after he cast his ballot at a primary school in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. less
Photo: Ali Unal, AP
Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan casts his ballot in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands by the ballot box after voting in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Temel Karamollaoglu, presidential candidate of pro-Islamic Felicity Party, kisses a young child after he cast his ballot at a highschool in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. less
Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP
Temel Karamollaoglu, presidential candidate of pro-Islamic Felicity Party, and his British-born wife Ayse Karamollaoglu cast their ballots at a highschool in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. less
Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP
Temel Karamollaoglu, presidential candidate of pro-Islamic Felicity Party, and his British-born wife Ayse Karamollaoglu cast their ballots at a highschool in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. less
Photo: Burhan Ozbilici, AP
Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at right, greets supporters after casting his ballot in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Turkey's President and ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine wave to supporters after voting in Turkey's elections at a polling station in Istanbul, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Turkish voters are voting Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament. less
Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis, AP
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, main opposition Republican People's Party leader, casts his ballot at a primary school in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, June 24, 2018. Polls opened Sunday for Turkey's high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, which could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambition. less
Photo: Ali Unal, AP
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday (all times local):
5:35 p.m.
A contender for Turkey's presidency has called on citizens "to not abandon the ballot boxes" as polls closed in critical dual presidential and parliamentary elections.
Muharrem Ince, nominated for president by the leading opposition Republican People's Party, said ballot box observers should not leave their stations without signed results and asked people to go to their district electoral committees to monitor.
Ince is incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's lead opponent and has been warning of voting irregularities and pressure on civil servants. He advised Supreme Election Council members to do their jobs "abiding by law" and without fear.
Ince also accused Turkey's official Anadolu news agency of siding with Erdogan by presenting manipulative results, citing past elections.
___
5 p.m.
The polls have closed in Turkey's landmark presidential and parliamentary elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking re-election to a presidency with vastly expanded powers.
Voting ended at 1400 GMT on Sunday. The elections complete Turkey's switch from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidency, which was approved in a contested referendum last year.
Erdogan — who has been at Turkey's helm for the past 15 years — is seen as the front-runner. However, he is facing a tough challenge by a robust opposition that has joined forces in a bid to unseat him.
Voters are also choosing among eight parties, including two alliances, for 600 parliamentary seats.
More than 59 million Turkish citizens, including some 3 million living abroad, were eligible to vote. There are no exit polls.
___
4:20 p.m.
Turkey's official news agency says authorities have launched investigations into 10 foreign nationals in the country's predominantly Kurdish regions.
Anadolu Agency, sourcing interior ministry officials, said the foreigners attempted to "interfere" in the elections by posing as accredited observers. They include three French citizens in eastern Agri province and three Germans and four Italians in the southeastern provinces of Sirnak, Batman and Diyarbakir.
The Agri governor's office said the French nationals were speaking to voters regarding the elections but were not on the official Organization for Security and Co-operation of Europe accredited monitor list. They were brought to law enforcement to be "interviewed."
It was unclear what the investigation entails.
Citing security, authorities moved and merged thousands of ballot boxes in Kurdish areas, affecting some 144,000 voters and forcing many to cross military checkpoints to reach polling stations.
___
4:10 p.m.
Turkey's state-run news agency says two people were hurt in a clash that erupted between two rival groups at a polling station in a town in the southeast.
Anadolu Agency says the fighting occurred Sunday in Suruc in Sanliurfa province, where authorities were investigating reports of ballot box-stuffing at another polling station.
There was no further detail on what caused the fight.
Sanliurfa governor Abdullah Erin said on Twitter: "The necessary interventions were made concerning the short-lived fighting between the sides."
Tensions in Suruc have been high in recent weeks after four people were killed in fighting that erupted during campaigning by a ruling party parliamentary candidate.
___
2:15 p.m.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his vote in the country's presidential and parliamentary elections, saying that Turkey was experiencing a "democratic revolution."
Sunday's elections will complete Turkey's transition to a new executive presidential system. Whoever wins the presidential race will rule over the country with expanded powers.
After voting in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "With the presidential system, Turkey has set the bar high concerning efforts to reach beyond the level of contemporary civilization."
The president said participation in the elections appeared to be high, saying that 50 percent of voters had already cast their ballots. There was no official word on turnout from election officials.
Dozens of supporters gathered outside the polling station chanting his name.
___
13:30 p.m.
The head of Turkey's electoral commission says authorities have taken the "necessary initiatives" following reports of irregularities at voting stations in southeast Turkey.
Videos posted Sunday on social media appeared to show people voting in bulk at a ballot box in the town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, where four people were killed in a violent fight that erupted ahead of Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections.
Sadi Guven, the head of the High Electoral Board, said "administrative and criminal" procedures were launched.
Earlier, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the main opposition party, said "complaints" about irregularities had emerged in some eastern and southeastern regions and called on officials in charge of polling stations to remain impartial.
He urged government workers to "not forget that you are state employees. You are not the employee of a political party."
___
13:15 p.m.
European election monitors are criticizing a Turkish decision to deny entry to two members for alleged bias against Turkey.
Peter Osusky, head of the delegation from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly told The Associated Press on Sunday that all observers "are strongly adhering to so-called code of conduct" regardless of their political opinions.
Turkey denied entry to Andrej Hunko of Germany's Left Party and Jabar Amin of Sweden's small Environment Party "based on their publicly expressed political opinion."
The OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights decided to deploy 22 long-term and 350 short-term observers for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections Sunday. Opposition leaders fear recent changes to electoral procedures could lead to voting fraud.
This week the Turkish state-run news agency carried a story suggesting that the OSCE observer mission was biased against Turkey. Ignacio Sanchez Amor, leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, called the story "a complete fabrication."
___
11:40 a.m.
Two main candidates posing a tough challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections have cast their votes and vowed vigilance amid fears of possible fraud.
Erdogan and his ruling party are the seen as the front runners in the dual polls but for the first time in his 15-year-rule, the Turkish leader is facing a united and more energized opposition.
Rallies by Muharrem Ince of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, have drawn massive crowds, while Meral Aksener of the newly-formed nationalist Good Party is trying to attract conservative votes away from Erdogan's ruling party.
Both leaders on Sunday alluded to fears of vote-rigging.
Ince voted in his home town of Yalova in northwest Turkey. Aksener told reporters in Istanbul: "I hope these elections are beneficial and truly reflect the free will of the voters."
___
10:25 a.m.
Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have arrested six people for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a campaign rally by his main opponent in Sunday's elections.
The Anadolu Agency said the six were detained late Saturday days after videos posted on social media reportedly showed them shouting expletives against Erdogan. The news agency said they were later charged with "insulting state elders."
The agency said police were searching for other suspects.
Insulting the president is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison. Erdogan has filed close to 2,000 lawsuits against people, including school children, for insulting him.
As a goodwill gesture, he dropped the cases following a failed military coup in 2016. But many more cases have been filed since then.
___
9 a.m.
Turkey is holding held high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections that could consolidate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's hold on power or curtail his vast political ambitions.
Voters flocked to polling centers Sunday to cast ballots in an election that will complete Turkey's transition to a new executive presidential system, a move approved in a controversial referendum last year.
Erdogan, 64, is seeking re-election for a new five-year term with hugely increased powers under the new system, which he insists will bring prosperity and stability to Turkey, especially after a failed coup attempt in 2016 that has left the country under a state of emergency since then. His ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, is hoping to retain its majority in parliament.
Still, Erdogan — who has been in power since 2003 — is facing a more robust and united opposition this time, one that has vowed to return Turkey to a parliamentary democracy with strong checks and balances and decried what it calls Erdogan's "one-man rule."