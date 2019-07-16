The Latest: US probe of Garner killing nears possible end

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a federal investigation into the death of Eric Garner (all times local):

10 p.m.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say they are planning a news conference Tuesday on the death of Eric Garner, whose dying words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Garner died in 2014 after a New York City police officer used an apparent chokehold to subdue him during an arrest over selling loose cigarettes.

The Justice Department faces a looming deadline to decide whether to file civil rights charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo in connection with the slaying.

Wednesday is the fifth anniversary of Garner's death and the day a statute of limitations kicks in.

The office of U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said late Monday that he would speak on the matter at 11 a.m.

Pantaleo has denied using any inappropriate force on Garner.

___

7:37 p.m.

Time is running out for federal prosecutors to take action in the 2014 death of Eric Garner, the unarmed black man heard on video crying "I can't breathe" after a white New York City police officer put him in an apparent chokehold.

The U.S. Justice Department faces a Wednesday deadline to decide whether to file civil rights charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the fatal Staten Island arrest.

Wednesday is the fifth anniversary of Garner's death and the day a statute of limitations kicks in.

Pantaleo has denied using any inappropriate force in trying to subdue Garner.

A state grand jury cleared him of criminal conduct in 2014, but a federal investigation into the death remains open.

___

Associated Press reporters Jim Mustian and Tom Hays contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

___

Send news tips, documents and recordings to AP securely and confidentially: https://www.ap.org/tips