The Latest: Ukraine leader doesn't rule out missile in crash

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The Ukrainian president says he is not ruling out the possibility that the plane which crashed earlier this week in Iran had been hit a by a missile.

"The missile theory is not ruled out, but it has not been confirmed yet," Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Facebook post Friday. All 176 people on board the plane bound for Ukraine died.

Zelenskiy reiterated his call for "all international partners" — the U.S., Britain and Canada in particular — to share data and evidence relevant to the crash.

He also announced plans to discuss the investigation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday afternoon.

Western leaders have said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike.

Iranian officials have ruled out a missile attack but have invited the U.S. accident-investigating agency to take part in the investigation.

10:10 a.m.

Iranian authorities have given Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and they were examined late Thursday, according to a statement by the Ukrainian president’s office.

“It is too early on in the investigation to reveal specific details,” the statement says.

The president’s office also says DNA is being collected from relatives of Ukrainians who died in the crash in order to identify the bodies.

9 a.m.

Iran has invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, state media reported Friday.

The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike.