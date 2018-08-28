The Latest: Victim remembered as dedicated family man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting at a Florida video gaming tournament (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The family of a West Virginia man killed in the shooting at video game tournament in Florida says he was a dedicated family man with "big dreams."

A statement posted on Facebook by relatives of 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, West Virginia, says he was an "extraordinary man" whose world revolved around his wife and their young son. The statement says Robertson's goal as a professional gamer "was always to better himself for his family."

Robertson was a gaming champion who competed in "Madden NFL" football franchise tournaments under the gamer tag Spotmeplzzz. He won the Madden Classic tournament in 2016.

Authorities say Robertson and 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, were killed Sunday when a fellow gamer opened fire at the "Madden" tournament in Jacksonville.

A law enforcement investigator puts protective covers over his feet Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, before entering a building that was the scene of mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday at a video game tournament killing multople people and then fatally shooting himself in a rampage that wounded several others. less A law enforcement investigator puts protective covers over his feet Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, before entering a building that was the scene of mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. A ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP

A police officer walks by the front of a Chicago Pizza and GLHF Game Bar on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at the scene of fatal shooting on Sunday, at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire at a video game tournament killing multiple people and then fatally shooting himself in a rampage that wounded several others. less A police officer walks by the front of a Chicago Pizza and GLHF Game Bar on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at the scene of fatal shooting on Sunday, at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP

Shay Kivlen speaks Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, about the shooting at The Jacksonville Landing on Sunday, in Jacksonville, Fla. Kivlen told The Associated Press that the suspect, David Katz, didn't talk much with fellow gamers, either online or when they met face-to-face for Madden tournaments. Kivlen was at his Jacksonville hotel when the shooting happened. less Shay Kivlen speaks Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, about the shooting at The Jacksonville Landing on Sunday, in Jacksonville, Fla. Kivlen told The Associated Press that the suspect, David Katz, didn't talk much with ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP

Jacksonville Landing employees put signs out in front of the facility announcing that it would be closed for the day and would reopen Tuesday following Sunday's mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore killed two people and wounded nine others before fatally shooting himself Sunday at the "Madden NFL 19" tournament being held at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) v less Jacksonville Landing employees put signs out in front of the facility announcing that it would be closed for the day and would reopen Tuesday following Sunday's mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing in ... more Photo: Bob Self, AP

A local faith leader placed signs in front of the Jacksonville Landing Monday morning following the mass shooting there on Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore killed two people and wounded nine others before fatally shooting himself Sunday at the "Madden NFL 19" tournament being held at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) less A local faith leader placed signs in front of the Jacksonville Landing Monday morning following the mass shooting there on Sunday at the Jacksonville Landing in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Aug. 27, ... more Photo: Bob Self, AP

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine, right, talks to members of the media Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, near the scene of a mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday at a video game tournament killing multiple people and then fatally shooting himself in a rampage that wounded several others. less Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine, right, talks to members of the media Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, near the scene of a mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP

Family members of victims of Sunday's mass shooting speak at a press conference Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday at an online video game tournament killing two people and then fatally shooting himself in a rampage that wounded several others. less Family members of victims of Sunday's mass shooting speak at a press conference Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. A gunman opened fire Sunday at an online video game tournament killing two people and ... more Photo: John Raoux, AP

Toshiba Sharon, an announcer for the video game tournament from Philadelphia talks to members of the media about what he saw during Sunday's mass shooting across the street from the Jacksonville Landing in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore killed several people and wounded others before fatally shooting himself Sunday at the "Madden NFL 19" tournament being held at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) less Toshiba Sharon, an announcer for the video game tournament from Philadelphia talks to members of the media about what he saw during Sunday's mass shooting across the street from the Jacksonville Landing in ... more Photo: Bob Self, AP

Members of the media are sheltered from the rain as they do their early morning broadcasts across the street from the Jacksonville Landing following the mass shooting that occurred there Sunday in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore killed several people and wounded others before fatally shooting himself Sunday at the "Madden NFL 19" tournament being held at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP) less Members of the media are sheltered from the rain as they do their early morning broadcasts across the street from the Jacksonville Landing following the mass shooting that occurred there Sunday in downtown ... more Photo: Bob Self, AP















9:20 a.m.

Experts in Maryland say the video gaming gunman's history of mental illness apparently wouldn't have stopped him from buying guns before he killed two people and wounded 10 and then killed himself at a tournament in Florida.

Maryland law prevents someone from passing a background check to buy guns if they were either involuntarily committed for any period of time or voluntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility for at least 30 consecutive days. David Katz was hospitalized at least twice, but Daniel Webster, who directs the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research, says his treatment wasn't enough to disqualify him.

Maryland State troopers are responsible for investigating gun purchases in Katz's home state, but they're not talking for now to avoid interfering with the investigation in Jacksonville.

12:45 a.m.

Court records show that a gunman specifically targeted fellow gamers at a Florida tournament.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference Monday that 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, "walked past patrons who were in other parts of the business and focused his attention on the gamers."

Katz fatally shot himself after killing the two men and wounding 10 others Sunday inside a pizzeria and bar that were hosting a "Madden NFL 19" tournament.

Williams said that Katz carried two handguns, including one equipped with a laser sight, into the tournament venue but only fired one of them.

The sheriff's office identified the dead as 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, West Virginia.