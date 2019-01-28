Woman killed by boyfriend was SF medical resident

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Monday that investigators believe the 27-year-old Hawley was killed by 30-year-old Travis Geddes Sunday night in Salt Lake City. Geddes then killed himself.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on an apparent murder-suicide in Salt Lake City (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

The University of Utah says a woman who authorities say was killed by her romantic partner in an apparent murder suicide was a first-year family medical resident from San Francisco.

The college said Monday in a news release that Sarah Hawley was focusing on family and preventive medicine.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Monday that investigators believe the 27-year-old Hawley was killed by 30-year-old Travis Geddes Sunday night in Salt Lake City. Geddes then killed himself.

University of Utah School of Medicine Dean Michael Good says Hawley was a "promising young physician" who connected well with her patients. Good says the university mourns her death and offers its sympathies to Hawley's family and friends.

Hawley's online bio says she loved hiking and camping in the outdoors and cooking and eating good food.

She had graduated from medical school at the University of California, San Francisco.

2:42 p.m.

Authorities say they found a man and woman dead in a Salt Lake City home from an apparent murder-suicide.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said Monday that 27-year-old Sarah Hawley and 30-year-old Travis Geddes were discovered dead Sunday night after a person who rents the other half of the house called about a disturbance.

Shearer says investigators believe Geddes killed Hawley and then himself. He declined to say how they died. The couple wasn't married but had been living together for some time.

Shearer says police had no previous history with either person.