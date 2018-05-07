The Latest: Woman speaks of alleged abuse by Tom Sizemore

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct accusations against actor Tom Sizemore (all times local):

3:35p.m.

A Utah woman says she is suing actor Tom Sizemore over accusations that he groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 because she wants to stand up for other child actors.

The 26-year-old Kiersten Pyke said Monday at her attorney's office in Salt Lake City that her dreams of having an acting career evaporated after the 2003 incident during production of the "Born Killers" movie. She says she was left with post-traumatic stress and drug and alcohol addiction.

Pyke is seeking $3 million in damages but says the lawsuit is about making the point to Sizemore and others that "it's not ok to touch children."

The Associated Press doesn't usually name alleged victims of sexual assault but Pyke has decided to go public with her story.

Sizemore has denied the allegations. His spokeswoman Michelle Salem did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Monday.

___

12:11 p.m.

A Utah woman who told police Tom Sizemore groped her at a photo shoot when she was 11 is suing the actor.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the 2003 incident during production of the "Born Killers" movie left her with post-traumatic stress and drug and alcohol addiction.

The lawsuit seeks at least $3 million in damages.

Sizemore denied the "highly disturbing" allegation when it surfaced last year, saying he would never inappropriately touch a child.

Sizemore spokeswoman Michelle Salem did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Salt Lake City police investigated in 2003, but prosecutors didn't file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

Sizemore's career has included prominent roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," but he's been dogged by drug abuse and domestic violence arrests.