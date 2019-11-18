Thief steals car with 4-year-old girl inside in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — Robbinsdale police say a thief stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat.

The theft occurred Monday at a gas station in the Minneapolis suburb. The girl was able to get out of the car unharmed when the suspect briefly stopped the vehicle a few blocks away.

Robbinsdale Police Chief Jim Franzen says a woman was putting air in her tires around 7:30 a.m. when a man hopped in her vehicle with the girl in the back seat and took off.

The man stopped the vehicle, and security video shows the child opening the door and getting out before the man fled.

The Star Tribune reports the suspect was not found, but police found the car abandoned in neighboring Golden Valley.