Thief who stole vehicles during test drives arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who stole multiple vehicles during test drives has been arrested.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says 20-year-old Terry Johnson Jr. was arrested Tuesday on five counts of grand larceny. He's being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

The State reports the sheriff's office said Thursday that Johnson took a car and four motorcycles on test drives and never returned. Johnson apparently used social media and resale apps, like Craigslist and Letgo, to set up meetings with the vehicle owners, eventually robbing five of them.

The alleged crimes began April 24 and authorities say he repeated the scheme on May 16, June 4, July 22 and Aug. 11.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com