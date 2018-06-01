Toddler hospitalized with marijuana, cocaine in system

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Florida boy was hospitalized with marijuana and cocaine in his system.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the boy's parents, 23-year-old Kierstyn Lapek and 28-year-old Devon Barendse, were arrested Wednesday. Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives say they face charges of child neglect with great bodily harm.

Officials say the child's mother found him unresponsive and having a seizure on May 14 at their Palmetto home. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the drugs were detected.

It wasn't immediately clear how the drugs got into the boy's system.

The toddler has since been released from the hospital.

___

Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald , http://www.bradenton.com