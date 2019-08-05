Top Florida lawmaker more action to stop mass shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, where mass shootings have left deep trauma, a top state lawmaker is urging his colleagues to do more to curb gun violence and white nationalism, as the nation grieves over the latest massacres in Texas and Ohio.

Combined, at least 31 people have died after weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Florida Senate President Bill Galvano wants legislators to take a deep look into the issue. Florida was once the epicenter of the debate over guns in the wake of shootings at a Parkland high school and an Orlando nightclub.

Florida tightened gun laws but some gun control advocates say the state still remains too friendly to the gun lobby.

Galvano called the weekend violence "an all-to-present reminder that we have more work to do."