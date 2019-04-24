Top court visits school to hear arguments in arrest dispute

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has taken another field trip, visiting a school to hear arguments in a case and expose students to the justice system.

Hundreds of students from Grand Rapids-area schools watched the arguments and later asked questions Wednesday at East Grand Rapids High School. The case involved a woman who was arrested at her Kent County home for a crash that involved only her car 90 minutes earlier.

The Supreme Court is exploring whether the constitution allows police to compel a person to leave their home as part of a warrantless arrest.

Kent County Judge Mark Trusock says having the Supreme Court in town was an "amazing opportunity" for students.