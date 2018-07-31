Topeka mayor burglarized 3 times in past 6 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla says she felt terrified because burglars had victimized her three times in the past six weeks.

She told reporters at a monthly news conference that it's a feeling of vulnerability, of feeling unsafe in your own home and not being able to sleep at night.

The Topeka Capital-Journal says De La Isla is a single mother who owns her home in southwest Topeka's Briarwood subdivision. She has been Topeka's mayor since January and previously served four years on the city council.

The mayor says she was sleeping about 5 a.m. Monday when someone jiggled her house's locked door, entered her daughter's unlocked car outside the house and stole bicycles and make-up.

