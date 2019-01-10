Town councilor's drug charges to be dismissed

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Officials say drug charges against a Massachusetts town councilor will be dismissed if he completes nine months of probation.

Randolph Councilor James Burgess was charged with possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to violate drug laws in February. The Patriot Ledger reports paperwork was completed Wednesday calling for charges to be dismissed if he remains drug free and receives treatment until October.

He will be subject to random drug testing. His attorney says evidence against his client was weak and the agreement came after weeks of discussion with prosecutors.

A case against a man who was living in Burgess' home at the time of February's arrest is still pending.

