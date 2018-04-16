Tree workers dies doing work on Trumbull property

TRUMBULL, Conn. (AP) — Police continue to investigate the weekend death of a tree worker in Trumbull.

Police say the 28-year-old man fell about 45 feet on Saturday when the tree he was working on gave way.

Lt. Keith Golding said the man was wearing a safety harness and as he began removing the top portion of the tree, the broke off at its base and fell to the ground.

Other members of the tree removal work crew called 911

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Police had not released the victim's name on Monday.