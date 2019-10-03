Trial can continue in killing of man found in storage tub

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the trial of a Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s father can continue.

The Hartford Courant reports a judge ruled there is enough evidence to prosecute 24-year-old Quahzier Bouie.

Bouie, of Windsor Locks, pleaded not guilty in the killing of 51-year-old Michael Keene in November 2018 and asked for a jury trial.

Keene’s decomposing body was found stuffed in a storage tub behind a couch in his elderly mother’s apartment.

Prosecutors say the family had Thanksgiving dinner as Keene’s body was in the living room. His body wasn’t discovered for about two weeks after he was killed.

Bouie’s public defender, Claud Chong, says the state’s case was built on suspicion and motive, but little evidence.

Bouie’s girlfriend is also facing charges.