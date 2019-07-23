Trial for fatal shooting of Vermont man pushed to November

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The trial of a Vermont man accused of first-degree murder in connection to a 2017 shooting has been pushed to November.

The Times Argus reports 31-year-old Jayveon Caballero, of Barre, was charged in the fatal shooting of Markus Austin.

The altercation followed a fight outside a bar the previous evening where Austin had allegedly hit Caballero's girlfriend, who required medical attention.

Police say Caballero then fled to Florida. He was arrested in May 2017 and extradited back to Vermont.

He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The judge says he postponed the trial to November after Caballero's attorney requested more time to prepare his case.

