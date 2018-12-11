Trial postponed for Colorado man accused of killing son

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The trial of a Colorado man accused of killing his 13-year-old son has been pushed back, but a new date has not yet been set.

The Durango Herald reports a four-week trial for Mark Redwine was scheduled to begin in late February, but it will likely be moved to the summer as a judge is expected to rule on dozens of pretrial motions in the coming months.

Redwine appeared in court last week as attorneys argued motions to determine what evidence will be allowed at trial and where the trial will be held.

Redwine has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son Dylan.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 while visiting his father in Vallecito. His remains were found near Redwine's home.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com