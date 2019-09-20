Trial prep to start for officer accused of killing veteran

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial is set to begin for a white former Georgia police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran.

WXIA-TV reports jury selection may start Monday in the trial of former DeKalb County police Officer Robert Olsen on charges including felony murder. Olsen is accused of killing the 27-year-old Anthony Hill while responding to a call about an erratic man outside a suburban Atlanta apartment complex in 2015.

Olsen has said he looked between two buildings as he drove into the apartment complex and saw the U.S. Air Force veteran crouching nude in a roadway. He said Hill then sprinted at the car and ignored his commands to stop. Olsen said he shot Hill "maybe a second" later.

Olsen later resigned.

