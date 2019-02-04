Trial set for 7 charged in shooting death of 10-year-old

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for the seven people charged in the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed when gunshots were fired into a Washington, D.C., crowd.

WTOP-FM reports a tentative trial date for August 2020 was set Friday when the seven defendants appeared together in court for the first time on charges in the July shooting of Makiyah Wilson.

Wilson was headed to get ice cream when four masked men leaped out of a car and fired gunshots into a crowded apartment courtyard. Police say she wasn't targeted.

Marquell Cobbs, Darrise Jeffers, Qujuan Thomas, Quentin Michals, Gregory Taylor and Mark Tee Price are charged with murder in Makiyah's death. Cobbs is a minor charged as an adult. Quanisha Ramsuer is charged with obstructing justice.

