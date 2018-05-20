https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Trial-set-for-Wyoming-man-accused-of-killing-12929394.php
Trial set for Wyoming man accused of killing pregnant woman
Published 2:39 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man charged in the July 2016 shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn baby at a cabin in Idaho is scheduled to go to trial in June 2019.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Erik Ohlson, of Jackson, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.
Prosecutors say he went to 39-year-old Jennifer Nalley's cabin near Driggs, Idaho, and shot her multiple times with a .45-caliber handgun.
Attorney Billie Siddoway, a prosecutor in Teton County, Idaho, says jury selection is expected to take up to a week, and the trial should last three weeks.
