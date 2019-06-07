Trial set for another man in Davenport slaying

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — One of the men accused in the robbery slaying of a Davenport man has pleaded not guilty.

Scott County District Court records show 19-year-old Darrell Williams Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, entered written pleas Thursday to charges of first-degree murder, burglary and conspiracy. His trial is scheduled to begin July 8.

Prosecutors say Williams participated in the killing of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson and the wounding of his girlfriend at Tumlinson's home on Sept. 22, 2017.