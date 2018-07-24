Trial set for ex-New Mexico daycare workers in hot car case

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — A trial date has been set for two former New Mexico daycare owners charged with leaving two children in a hot car last year.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports 31-year-old Sandi Taylor and 62-year-old Mary Taylor will face trial from Sept. 24 to 28 in connection with the death of a toddler.

The mother and daughter pair were indicted in last August on one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and one count of child abuse resulting in death.

Authorities say 22-month-old Maliyah Jones was pronounced dead and Aubrianna Loya, who recently turned 2, was critically injured after the Taylors left them in a hot car for 90 minutes. Authorities say the temperature in Portales, New Mexico, hit the mid-90s that day.

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com