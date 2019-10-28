Trial set in excessive force lawsuit against 2 SC officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A trial date has been set in a federal lawsuit accusing two South Carolina police officers of excessive force.

The Post and Courier reports the lawsuit by Jesse Alexander Perez is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 12. The lawsuit says Perez was beaten, punched and kneed by Charleston police officers Joseph Owens and Sgt. Eric Light in November 2015. The officers' defense has said the use of force was reasonable as Perez resisted arrest and was believed to be on drugs.

The facts of the arrest aren't disputed. Perez was riding as a passenger on a moped headed the wrong way. The moped then stopped at a dead end and Perez resisted Owens for about two minutes, during which Light assisted the officer. Cocaine was found in Perez's pocket.

