Trial set for woman charged in Lincoln resident's slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — An October trial has been scheduled for a woman accused of helping to kill and dismember a Lincoln resident.

Saline County District Court records say the Oct. 15 trial start in Wilber was set last week for 25-year-old Bailey Boswell. In November she pleaded not guilty to pleas of first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Prosecutors say Boswell and 52-year-old Aubrey Trai l strangled Sydney Loofe in November 2017 and that Boswell helped Trail cut up Loofe's body and stuff the remains into trash bags. The remains were found Dec. 4 in Clay County, weeks after Loofe was reported missing.

Both Boswell and Trail face the death penalty if convicted. Trail's trial is scheduled to begin June 17.