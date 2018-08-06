Trial starts for remaining defendant in fatal pier shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting another man whose body was found on a Delaware pier in 2016.

Attorneys were scheduled to begin picking jurors Monday in Kent County in the trial of Daiquan Bordley.

Bordley is one of three people who were charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Dontray Hendricks.

Investigators say Chelsea Braunskill lured Hendricks to the Port Mahon pier so her accomplices could rob him. Braunskill pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and conspiracy.

Another defendant, Zhyhee Harmon, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and weapons charges.