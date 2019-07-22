Trial underway for 2 charged in fatal shooting of teen

CHICAGO (AP) — A trial is underway in Chicago of two suspects charged in the 2016 shooting death of the grandson of Illinois Congressman Danny Davis.

Fifteen-year-old Javon Wilson was killed coming to his sister's aid after a teenage squabble erupted into violence. Wilson's sister, Khaliyah Wilson, testified Monday that Tariq Harris and Dijae Banks were at the Wilsons' apartment for a pair of sneakers they exchanged for a pair of pants.

Prosecutors say Banks brandished a gun when Khaliyah Wilson asked Banks and Harris to leave when Javon refused to return the shoes without first getting back the pants. During the ensuing hair-pulling fight, Harris fired a single shot from the gun Banks handed him.

The now 20-year-old Banks and 18-year-old Harris are charged with murder. In opening statements, lawyers for the pair didn't dispute the facts of the shooting, but characterized it as an accident.