Trial underway for child killing that led to reforms

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of beating her 10-year-old daughter to death confessed that both she and her husband beat the girl a couple of times a day for months, a prosecutor said during opening statements Friday.

Sharon Carrillo is being tried for murder in a case that shocked the state and led to child welfare reforms. The girl's stepfather, Julio Carrillo, is serving a 55-year sentence after pleading guilty to his role.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber said Carrillo confessed to beating her daughter. A state police affidavit indicated Sharon Carrillo and her husband took turns beating Marissa Kennedy, once breaking a mop handle on her ribs.

Marissa was found beaten to death at a home in Stockton Springs in February 2018. Law enforcement officials said the crime scene was staged to make it look like the girl's death was an accident.

Sharon Carrillo contends both she and her daughter were victims of abuse at the hands of Julio Carrillo, who she blames for the death. But prosecutors say she is just as guilty.

The deaths of Marissa and another girl, 4-year-old Kendall Chick, led to increased scrutiny of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which was accused of missing or ignoring warning signs.