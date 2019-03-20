Trial underway for man accused in double shooting

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The trial for a man accused of shooting two people who tried to turn around in his driveway is underway.

WCAX-TV reports 26-year-old Ethan Gratton is accused of shooting 57-year-old David Hill, who was killed, and 27-year-old Mark Brito, who was injured, in January 2017.

Police say Hill and Brito had tried to turn their truck around in Gratton's driveway in the town of Georgia when a fight broke out.

Gratton's lawyers say he only fired the gun after being attacked.

