Trooper arrested, charged in use of law enforcement data

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say one of their troopers has been arrested.

State police said in a Monday news release that Trooper John C. Kelly of Troop G in northwest Louisiana faces a charge of felony abuse of office. The release says an investigation showed that Kelly used his access to law enforcement databases for unauthorized activities. The release did not provide details.

It said Kelly was placed on leave when the investigation began in August.

Online records show the 34-year-old Kelly was jailed Monday at the Bossier Parish maximum security lockup after turning himself in. His bond was set at $10,000. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.