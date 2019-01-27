Trooper shoots suspect after chase in Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a trooper shot and wounded a suspect who crashed his vehicle into a restaurant following a chase.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release troopers responding to a report of an armed robbery followed the suspect's vehicle until it struck the front of the restaurant early Saturday.

The statement says a trooper shot 36-year-old Justin Robert Hardin in the leg after the suspect failed to obey officers' commands.

Hardin was treated at a hospital and released Saturday. He was being held Sunday in the Hardin County Detention Center on multiple charges, including reckless driving, evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence. He faces an initial court appearance Monday.

The statement says the Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the armed robbery report.