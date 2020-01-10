Trooper, suspect wounded during Tennessee chase, shootout

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a suspect involved in a car chase and shootout have both been wounded, authorities said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on a Chattanooga highway Thursday evening, but the driver, Cody Seals of Corryton, Tennessee, fled and police pursued, news outlets reported, citing Hamilton County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.

Seals began firing at officers during the short pursuit, Garrett said during a news conference. Seals' vehicle left the roadway, but he continued to shoot and two troopers returned fire, Garrett said.

One trooper, Khalat Ghazi, and Seals were wounded by gunfire, the deputy said. Ghazi was treated at a hospital and released. Seals remained hospitalized in stable condition.

“We're extremely fortunate that these troopers are OK,” Garrett said.

Garrett did not say why the troopers attempted the initial traffic stop.