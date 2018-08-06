Troopers release name of officer in fatal village shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of an officer who fatally shot a suspect last week.

Troopers say Sgt. Brent Hatch, a 10-year veteran, fired and killed 28-year-old Carl Tyson of Saint Mary's.

Troopers say Tyson was armed with a knife when he died.

A Saint Mary's village police officer on Thursday night responded to a domestic violence report and called for assistance.

Hatch arrived, and with the village police officer, pursued as Tyson ran from the scene.

Troopers say Tyson turned, advanced with a knife in his hand and ignored commands to drop the knife. Hatch fired and Tyson died at the scene.

The trooper was placed on 72-hours mandatory administrative leave.

Saint Mary's is a village of 566 about 450 miles (725 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.